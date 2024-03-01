ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases Earnings Results

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ESAB updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ESAB has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in ESAB by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ESAB by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,196 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

