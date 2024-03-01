ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
ESSA stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $20.87.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
