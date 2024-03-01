ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

ESSA stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $20.87.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

