Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Eumundi Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Eumundi Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.10.
About Eumundi Group
