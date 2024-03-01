Euroseas Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Euroseas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Euroseas Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter valued at $551,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

