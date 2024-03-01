Euroseas Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Euroseas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Euroseas Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.