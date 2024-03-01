Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New $13.13 Million Investment in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Inozyme Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 324,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $392.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 16.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INZY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on INZY

About Inozyme Pharma

(Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.