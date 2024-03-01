Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Get Intapp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,598,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,253. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.