Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $205.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.11. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $209.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

