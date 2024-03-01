Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 434,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Inhibrx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,615,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,222,000 after acquiring an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,546,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,110,000 after purchasing an additional 213,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,524,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 111,802 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital cut Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Inhibrx Price Performance

INBX stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.66). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 603.83% and a negative net margin of 13,408.95%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

