Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 197,843 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Eventide Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,843 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Beam Therapeutics worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.66. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

