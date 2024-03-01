Evercore ISI Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $45.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

BBWI stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,355,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,494,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

