Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6425 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.
Evergy has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.
Evergy Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Evergy stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.
About Evergy
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
