Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6425 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Evergy has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

