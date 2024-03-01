EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of EVTC opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

