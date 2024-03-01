Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $106,953.20 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,953.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,613.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $60,974.12.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,358.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 2.2 %

EXAS stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

