Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EE. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 13.0 %

EE opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. Analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.71%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

