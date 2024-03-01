Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Excelerate Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $15.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. Research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $18,206,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $12,948,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 161.6% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 414,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

