Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$73.00 at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.15.

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$48.46 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Insider Activity at Exchange Income

In related news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

