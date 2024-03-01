ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $36.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Get ExlService alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Shares of EXLS opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,932,000 after purchasing an additional 180,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ExlService by 407.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712,359 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ExlService by 367.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,373 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ExlService by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,199,000 after acquiring an additional 291,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.