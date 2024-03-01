Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Insider Alexander (Alex) White Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$495,000.00 ($323,529.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

Experience Company Profile

Experience Co Limited engages in adventure tourism and leisure business in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Skydiving and Adventure Experiences segments. It provides tandem skydive and related products; and reef-based dive and snorkel experiences, as well as rainforest tours. The company also offers island day trips, reef tours, multi-days experiences, and tree ropes and ziplining experiences.

