Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

XPRO opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.91 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expro Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expro Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Expro Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

