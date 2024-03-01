Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

FATE stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,117.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 477.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 425,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 352,204 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 340,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,678 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 281.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 280,895 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

