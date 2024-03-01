Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $38.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.