FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,402 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $248.97 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.47.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

