Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) CFO Salvatore R. Defrancesco, Jr. Sells 417 Shares

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) CFO Salvatore R. Defrancesco, Jr. sold 417 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $20,628.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,283.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 28.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.