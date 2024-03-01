Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) COO Eugene J. Walsh Sells 545 Shares of Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $26,961.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $284.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

