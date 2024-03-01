Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) VP Michael J. Pacyna, Jr. Sells 370 Shares

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. Pacyna, Jr. sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $18,303.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,512.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $284.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

