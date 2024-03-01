Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.5 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -18.51%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

