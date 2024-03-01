Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FSZ. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.43.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$8.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$8.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 430.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiera Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Fiera Capital by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fiera Capital by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

