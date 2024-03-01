Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$8.25

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$8.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 430.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiera Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 493.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 207.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

