FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,219 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FinVolution Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FINV opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.54. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.05.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

