First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $33.84 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,836,369 shares of company stock worth $204,524,848. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

