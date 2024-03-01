First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

AESI stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

