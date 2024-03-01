First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $101,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $101,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,919.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,510. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

