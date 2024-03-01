First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 22,450 AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.55%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

