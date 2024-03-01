First Dallas Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 442,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Express by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in American Express by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 17,336 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $219.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

