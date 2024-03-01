First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

LOW stock opened at $240.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.31. The company has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $241.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

