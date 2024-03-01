First Dallas Securities Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173,933 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,139,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 6.6 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

