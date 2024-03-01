First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New $883,000 Investment in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AESI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,316 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $8,941,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $11,263,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $7,112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $5,483,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.