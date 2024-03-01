First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.4 %

HP stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

