First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 89.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $277.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.25 and a 200 day moving average of $278.21.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.