First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,622 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,251 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Several analysts have commented on ET shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

