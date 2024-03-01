First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes $555,000 Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2,945.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.61). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $241.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

