First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 750.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,519,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223,463 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $27,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Horizon by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 137,525 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in First Horizon by 116.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Horizon by 721.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 9.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,742,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 389,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

