First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AG

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.43.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 52.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.