First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.50

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 4459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

