First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.89

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.89 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 2363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

