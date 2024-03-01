First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the January 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

