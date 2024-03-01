Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,018,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

NYSE FI opened at $149.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

