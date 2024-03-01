Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.76.

FND opened at $121.07 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,349 shares of company stock worth $8,562,967. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

