Flowers Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Flowers Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.